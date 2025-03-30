Former Steelers RB Makes UFL History
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage made UFL history to open the season. The now Arlington Renegades runner was one of several former Steelers who made an impact during the weekend, but the only one who set a record.
Ballage put his name in the spring league record books by taking off for a 77-yard touchdown. out-pacing everyone for a long run toward the endzone, Ballage cemented himself as the longest touchdown run in UFL history.
Ballage, 29, is still looking for his way back into the NFL. The fourth-round pick for the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft spent two years with the Dolphins before heading to their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets. After spending half the season with New york and then the Los Angeles Chargers, he found himself in Pittsburgh the following year.
Ballage beat out Jaylen Samuels for the final roster spot in the backfield and appeared in all 17 games. Primarily used as a special teamer, Ballage did have 12 rushes for 36 yards. He has 665 yards and seven touchdowns throughout his career.
He has not played in the NFL since, but with a breakout performance in the UFL, maybe teams are starting to watch.
