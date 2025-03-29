Maxx Crosby Makes Bold Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Prediction
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are the talk of the NFL, and will remain the biggest storyline until Rodgers decides to sign, wait for a team like the Minnesota Vikings, or retire. And, well, Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro Maxx Crosby believes it's the latter.
Speaking of the situation on The Rush Podcast, Crosby gave his prediction for the Rodgers-Steelers situation. He believes, despite Rodgers taking a visit with the team and having an offer on the table, that the four-time NFL MVP is done with football, and will utlimately choose retirement.
"I've been saying it," Crosby said. "The fact that he's not with Davante [Adams], and that he's not not very familiar with Pittsburgh. I don't know. I feel like he retires. He's about 42 now."
Rodgers has had retirement on his mind throughout the process, and many have made it known that it remains a possible outcome in this saga. The Steelers feel confident that they are the best spot Rodgers can play in 2025, but it doesn't mean he's certain he's going to play at all.
There's also the thought that Rodgers might wait it out for Minnesota. The Vikings are moving forward with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback, but the 41-year-old could view it as an opportunity to wait for McCarthy to either prove himself or prove he needs another year of development. If it's the latter, Minnesota sounds like Rodgers would be their call.
The roller coaster ride continues as the NFL world waits for Rodgers to give an answer. But at least one superstar edge rusher believes he's going to walk away.
