All-Pro Sends Steelers Blunt Warning About Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have the whole NFL world watching as Aaron Rodgers contemplates signing, retiring or waiting for another option. And in the midst of their patience, an All-Pro defensive back is sending the black and gold a warning about a lack of trust with Rodgers.
Former New England Patriots Super Bowl Champion and All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison made it known that with Rodgers and a young, developing offensive line, he doesn't trust the quarterback in Pittsburgh.
"I look at Aaron Rodgers and everything that’s happened to him the last few years, and he just does not look like any resemblance of the same quarterback," Harrison said during an episode of Football Night in America. "At times, he’s gonna give you some great moments in spot duty, but overall, I don’t trust him. I don’t trust that he’s gonna stay healthy. I don’t trust that it’s gonna be a good situation."
The Steelers will have a first-time starter in Troy Fautanu and two second-year starters in Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick this season. Broderick Jones, who has struggled at right tackle, will make his debut on the left side in his third year in the NFL.
The Steelers are tied to Rodgers at this point. They aren't certain he's going to sign with them, but they are willing to be patient and find out if he's going to. If not, they'll turn to Mason Rudolph, but could also consider first-round quarterback options like Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and potentially Quinn Ewers.
No one knows if that would be a better option with a young offensive group for Pittsburgh, but the team is sold that, this season, their best bet is Rodgers, and the others are only backup plans.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Maxx Crosby Makes Bold Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Prediction
- Steelers New QB Plan? Aaron Rodgers Might Retire
- Steelers Send Message at Jaxson Dart's Pro Day
- Surprising Details Emerge on Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Visit
- Steelers Could Make Massive QB Trade in 2026 NFL Draft