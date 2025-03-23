Steelers Next Move: Shocking NFL Draft Trade?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to figure out their quarterback situation for 2025, but also for the future. Whether or not they land Aaron Rodgers likely won't change their minds on wanting a younger option moving forward - and a move in the NFL Draft may be an option because of it.
The Steelers won't go into 2025 with a rookie starting quarterback as long as Rodgers signs. That's no guarantee, but it sure seems like things are moving in the right direction. Mason Rudolph would compete with any rookie, but he's here to be a safety blanket, and won't impact the team's decisions on going young.
Finding their next attempt at a franchise quarterback is their top priority. They're expected to make an aggressive push over the next two NFL Drafts, which doesn't rule out the possibility of moving up this year.
Two names fit the bill as trade up candidates for the Steelers. They've been interested in a few names, with plenty of interest being shown in Jalen Milroe and others. But the two that would top the list, and may force Pittsburgh's hand to go get them instead of waiting are Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough.
What it would cost would obviously play a role, but Pittsburgh seems determined to land a guy they fully believe in. Depending on the gap between Dart, Shough and maybe names like Milroe, Will Howard or Quinn Ewers, they could view it as a "can't miss" move, and one they make.
Meanwhile, outside of the quarterback position, the Steelers still need to make moves. Their roster is finished yet, meaning there are more acquisitions coming in the next few weeks. Whether it's before, after or during the NFL Draft, the Steelers have several moves they'll make on the mend, and five big needs still left on their to-do list.
