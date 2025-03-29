Former Steelers Fan Favorite Finally Back in Starting Lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner is finally back in football and now back in the starting lineup. After being away, recovering from a knee injury and looking for his next opportunity, he's cracked the starting left tackle job in the UFL, and earned his first start with the Houston Roughnecks.
Banner's last NFL game was in 2021 when he started at left tackle for the Steelers. He unfortunately tore his ACL in Week 1 against the New York Giants and was ruled out the remainder of the season. The team moved in a different direction the next year, leading to Banner becoming a free agent.
He was unable to sign with a team since, looking for an NFL opportunity but not getting one. This spring, he announced that he signed with the Roughnecks as part of the UFL. The now 31-year-old then earned the starting left tackle job.
"With time and age, you’re making fine wine," Banner said in his announcement. "Every week, that phone doesn’t ring. That heartbreak, how do we push through? That’s probably my biggest area of growth. I’ve been ready."
Banner will make his first UFL start when the Roughnecks take the field against the St. Louis Battlehawks.
Banner was a fourth-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. The USC star has spent time with the Colts, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Steelers.
