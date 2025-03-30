Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Update: Where Things Are At
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers continue to be the talk of the NFL, with more speculation growing every day, but only one answer to be had. Unfortuntely, only Aaron Rodgers has that answer.
The Steelers pursuit of Rodgers is nearing it's fourth week and while one domino has fallen, little has changed.
The New York Giants bowed out of the race, signing for Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal. New York was reported to have a higher offer on the table financially than the Steelers. According to Wilson, he expects to be the starter, meaning the door has closed on Rodgers.
The Minnesota Vikings made themselves known once again when general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters that J.J. McCarthy was their starter, but that they were not closing the door on Rodgers.
"A player like him is always gonna be in those conversations," Adofo-Mensah said. "But from our delineations at that time, we're happy with where we are going forward. Obviously, the caliber of player [he is], it had to be part of our conversations."
The Steelers remain confident that they are the best landing spot for Rodgers. They have not altered their offer to him since they first made it three weeks ago. It's a one-year deal with the expectation that Rodgers will come in, give them the best opportunity to win now, and hopefully hellp mentor a younger option.
We're over one week since Rodgers flew to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers. The two sides left a several hour visit feeling positive about each other. The respect was present from both sides, and it was a "get to know you" meeting where Rodgers brought plenty of open questions. Something the Steelers admired.
"We feel pretty good about our chances of getting him but whether we do or not, I feel pretty good about the man and how he and we went about the process," a team source tells Steelers On SI.
The Steelers are all-in on Rodgers. They do not plan to wait forever, but are being patient. They have not changed their offer and do not appear willing to. The reason for contemplation from Rodgers is not believed to be about fiancials.
Only time will tell how this saga ends. Rodgers' answer can go anywhere, or may not ever come. Until then, everyone, the Steelers included, are waiting.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!