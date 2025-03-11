Details Emerge on Steelers Offer to Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers watched Justin Fields leave, ending months of negotiation as the 26-year-old agreed to terms with the New York Jets. Heading into free agency, Fields was looking for an opportunity to start and to understand his market value. And in the end, Pittsburgh wasn't willing to match New York's value on the young quarterback.
The Jets will ink Fields to a two-year deal worth $40 million, with $30 million in guarantees. According to CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala, the offer held longer guarantees than what the Steelers were willing to give, as Pittsburgh's deal did not extend guaranteed money into the second season.
"Talked to multiple personnel execs who expressed zero surprise at giving Justin Fields two year-$40M deal. He’s smart, a hard worker and athletic enough to run. coaches very tangibly improved his footwork and taught him how to see the field better. I’m told Steelers’ offer didn’t guarantee any money after first year," Kinkhabwala wrote on X.
The Steelers spent the entire offseason viewing Fields as their top option, but have made it known publicly that they were evaluating all options. And that until someone was signed to their roster, they were going to keep all options on the table.
As they head into the final day before the start of the new league year, they do not have a quarterback in hand that they view as a starter. That could change with a name like Aaron Rodgers, who the Steelers are discussing a deal with.
As of now, nothing is in place. Rodgers will not officially be released until Wednesday, March 12, but can agree to a deal with any team prior to that date.
If not Rodgers, Pittsburgh could shift focus back to Russell Wilson as their fallback option. The two sides have remained in contact throughout the offseason.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!