Steelers Could Trade Patriots for Next QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still searching for a quarterback. After Justin Fields left for the New York Jets, it appears their top two options are Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. But what if a new name has emerged, and could fill a different role that they'll be looking at this offseason anyways?
The Steelers are targeting a veteran quarterback, looking to bring in a bridge player to help the team win now, but to also develop a younger passer. They like a few names in the NFL Draft such as Quinn Ewers and Jaxon Dart, and could look to bring either in.
But what if they could add their future piece before then? The New England Patriots are looking for a trade suitor for quarterback Joe Milton, and after catching many team's attention during his solo performance last season, he's viewed as an exciting prospect with very almost no NFL experience.
"The have had discussions on trading QB Joe Milton III and would like to trade him to the right situation to continue his development in the NFL — should a deal get done," NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X.
"New England loves Milton, but Drake Maye is their franchise and they just signed Josh Dobbs to a 2-year, $8M contract to be the backup."
This year's draft class is weak in terms of the quarterback position. Milton, however, came from one of the strongest classes in recent memory, and even as a sixth-round pick, was believed to have a ton of upside at the NFL level.
The Steelers had interest in Milton during the draft process last year, so what's to stop them this time around? Maybe nothing should.
If Rodgers or Wilson is the top pick for Pittsburgh right now, the future needs to be taken into account. The team already sold their second-round pick for DK Metcalf, and have holes to fill during the draft that are above quarterback.
If they can handle adding their next starter now, and bring in a guy like Milton who can develop into something much higher than a former sixth-round pick, there shouldn't be much stopping them.
