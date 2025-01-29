Pete Carroll Addresses Steelers' Russell Wilson Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- Is Russell Wilson leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers and heading to the Las Vegas Raiders? The answer isn't no, but according to the Raiders new head coach, it's too early to decide whether or not that's going to happen.
Since the moment Carroll was hired by the Raiders, Wilson's name has been floated as a "player to watch" for Las Vegas's quarterback void. Aidan O'Connell is expected to be in consideration, but many see Wilson as an easy option to reunite with his former head coach and try to make a run in the AFC West.
Speaking on What The Football, Carroll was asked about a potential reunion with his Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and didn't shut down the possibility of it happening.
"It’s so early and we’re just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces, not even putting them together yet, so I can’t even say. Free agency hasn’t come yet," Carroll said.
He did hint at the idea, though, saying the Raiders are open to anyone who can help the team win.
"I promise you, if you’re a real competitor you’re not letting options get away from you," Carroll added.
Wilson led the Steelers to the Wild Card round of the playoffs and had moments where people talked about him being an MVP candidate. Things went downhill fast at the end of the season, losing five-straight games to finish the year, but not everything was on Wilson.
As for Pittsburgh, they are believed to favor Justin Fields as their next starter, but aren't shutting down the possibility Wilson returns. That could change if Wilson heads west to Vegas.
