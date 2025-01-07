Former Steelers LB Lands HC Interview with Patriots
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mike Vrabel has emerged as quite a popular name at the beginning of the NFL hiring cycle, which has kicked into full gear since the regular season concluded.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport has reported that the New England Patriots have scheduled an interview with Vrabel on Thursday for their head coaching vacancy.
Recent buzz has suggested that New England is perhaps Vrabel's preferred destination at this point in time, which should come as no surprise considering he played for the team from 2001 to 2008 and was a part of three Super Bowl-winning squads during that span.
Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023, finishing with a 54-45 record while leading them to the playoffs on three occasions, which included an AFC title game appearance in the 2019 campaign.
He was fired from that gig after Tennessee went 6-11 last season, and he landed with the Cleveland Browns as a consultant this year.
Considering the Patriots covet Vrabel and likely view him as one of the leading candidates for the job, it wouldn't be surprising to see him considered for the opening until the very end of the team's process.
He began his playing career with the Steelers after being selected in the third round of the 1997 draft out of Ohio State. In his four years with the franchise, Vrabel tallied seven sacks and 56 total tackles over 51 games.
