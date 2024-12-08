Former Steelers LB Reveals Mike Tomlin's Honest Exit Interview
PITTSBURGH -- Mykal Walker arrived in the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad with expectations of joining the 53-man roster as part of a playoff push. The then 26-year-old linebacker was coming off a season with 12 starts and 107 tackles for the Atlanta Falcons, and was needed in Pittsburgh as injuries began pilling up.
With Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander both on Injured Reserve, the Steelers called upon Walker to fill the void. He started five of his eight games played, recording 33 tackles, including two for loss.
By the end of the season, Walker was overstepped by Myles Jack as the team's starter alongside Elandon Roberts. And during exit interviews, head coach Mike Tomlin was very honest about what would be ahead if Walker remained in Pittsburgh the next season.
"After every year, you do exit meetings," Walk said, telling the story on Bring The Juice Podcast. "So I go in there with Mike [Tomlin], and he’s like, ‘We really appreciate you, you came in here on a short leash. Obviously, if you come back, I would love to do business with you. If you do come back, we expect you to play better, but we’d love to do business with you in the future.’ I was like ok, cool, that’s fair. You know, obviously, I didn’t have the best season I had. It was cool that he acknowledged it and said he appreciated the work I put in."
Instead of re-signing Walker, the Steelers added Patrick Queen in free agency and Payton Wilson through the NFL Draft. Both have played significant parts in the team's success this season, but Walker wasn't left stranded.
Despite not returning to the Steelers, Walker signed with the Washington Commanders, where he rejoined head coach Dan Quinn. This season, he's played in all 13 games, recording 17 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
