Steelers Superstar Injured, Trash Talk Reaches New Level
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to battle with the Cleveland Browns for the second time in three weeks, and after the first matchup ended red hot, the second hasn't cooled down at all.
The trash talk between the Steelers and Browns right now is wild. That being said, there's plenty more coming from one side than there is the other. And if we know anything about the NFL, that means there's a lot more bulletin board material for one team heading into Round Two.
Will half of that trash talk get to play, though? The Steelers' biggest talker has been George Pickens, who's best burn of the week came when he didn't say much at all. But heading into the weekend, Pickens is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. The injury is believed to have happened on the final day of practice, and right now, it's a question whether or not he'll be on the field.
Has the Steelers biggest fear on offense come true? Are they now without their biggest weapon in the passing game?
Plus, as Week 14 begins, our picks are set to be made. This week has been filled with headlines, all leading to kickoff at Acrisure Stadium, in a game that is bringing all of the rivalry hatred football fans love to see.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!