Patrick Mahomes Gets New Protector Before Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- It seems like the Kansas City Chiefs will be at a personnel advantage when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.
Although the Chiefs' offensive line is already quite strong, they will likely get another option on the line as D.J. Humphries is set to make his debut for the team as a rotational left tackle at minimum and a possible starter. He will do so in Kansas City's game against the Los Angeles Chargers during this weekend's Sunday Night Football, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"The Chiefs plan to work veteran D.J. Humphries into the left tackle rotation Sunday against the Chargers," Fowler wrote. "It's unclear how much he will play over incumbent Wanya Morris or whether he will start, but the expectation is that Humphries will be on the field after having a solid week of practice."
With second year player Wanya Morris being the starting left tackle for the Chiefs, Humphries provides a veteran presence on their line after being released by the Cardinals following the 2023 campaign.
The Steelers will take on the Chiefs on Dec. 25 and will possibly be in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC depending on how the next two weeks go. Their contest against Kansas City may prove pivotal for either team as they look to potentially lock up a bye, but that all relies on the results of the Buffalo Bills' upcoming games as well.
The Steelers currently have the seventh-toughest remaining schedule based on opponent win percentage, so finishing strong down the stretch will be quite tough for them. They seem to have locked up a spot in this year's playoffs already, but wins down the stretch could give them a bye, especially if one comes against the Chiefs.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!