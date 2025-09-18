Former Steelers Defender Finds New NFC Home
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher just received his next opportunity in the NFL. Defensive end Preston Smith was one of the team’s trade deadline acquisitions last season, but did not re-sign with the team for the 2025 season.
Now, the former Steelers edge rusher has a new home with the Washington Commanders. The Commanders announced the signing of Smith to a one-year deal and a corresponding move of placing cornerback Jonathan Jones on their Reserve/Injured List.
There’s a lot to like about Smith’s game. He’s tall (6’5”) and quick for being nearly 275 pounds. He’s not the most dynamic of pass rushers, but when he’s in his element he’s able to repeatedly beat down the opposing tackle. He’s also stout in the run game, to use a phrase from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, making him an ideal spot starter and veteran rotation player on a competitive squad.
It’s a full-circle moment for Smith, who began his career in Washington. The Commanders drafted Smith with the 38th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his career with the Commanders, registering at least four sacks in each campaign. He also reached eight sacks or more twice in his first four NFL seasons.
Smith’s breakout in the NFL came when he joined the Green Bay Packers in 2019. His first year with the club, he posted the best defensive season of his career. In 16 games, he recorded 56 tackles, 12 quarterback sacks and four passes defended at the line of scrimmage.
Between 2021 and 2023, he was one of the steadiest yet overlooked pass rushers. He posted seasons with 9, 8.5 and 8 sacks respectively. His 25.5 sacks over that span ranked 18th in the entire NFL, a category lead by Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt (47.0 in the same span).
The Steelers hoped that adding Smith to their edge rusher would help alleviate the stain on Watt and Alex Highsmith. The problem was that the Steelers played an entirely different defensive scheme than the ones Smith thrived in with Washington and Green Bay. Because of this, he never found a rhythm. In eight games with the team, he logged 13 total tackles and just two sacks.
The 32-year-old had 163 career NFL games played between the three franchises. Now in a final run with the team he began his career with, he has the chance to add onto those totals and find a spark playing in a Commanders defense that has been banged up to begin the 2025 season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!