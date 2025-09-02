Steelers Legend Rips Mike Tomlin With Eye-Opening Story
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have always valued the "player's coach" mentality that Mike Tomlin brings to the franchise. For the most part, players have nothing but great things to say about their time with Tomlin and the way he goes about his business as an NFL leader.
One former players is opening up about where things went wrong, though. Speaking on his podcast Deebo and Joe, former Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison addressed the messy ending he had with the organization, and how Tomlin's motives were part of the reason things got sour.
"Where my relationship with Tomlin broke down was towards the end," Harrison said. "He always says, 'Ask the tough question, I'll give you the tough answer.' I was asking the tough questions, but I wasn't getting the tough answers. I was getting the answers that he thought would appese me.
"Where mine really fell apart is either Tennessee or Indy. When I get to the game, Joe, I am a no dress, I have no uniform in my locker. I am a game day scratch and I ain't been told a word till I walk in and see it. I told him right then and there, I said listen, if I ain't playing, I ain't staying, and I left.
"You're not even talking to me and telling me anything. You just blatantly lying now. ... You thought that personal relationship you had was going to get you honesty. No, it's going to get you what he needs to tell you to keep his business, keep his position, to keep what he needs going so he can keep his job at this business."
Harrison's ending in Pittsburgh wasn't clean at all. After the team drafted T.J. Watt in the first round, Harrison's playing time starting to die down to where he was no longer a part of the defense. After being benched, he requested a trade, and was eventually released. He signed with the New England Patriots shortly after, making his way to the Super Bowl with the team in his final year.
The following offseason, he announced his retirement from the NFL.
Now, Harrison makes his return to Steelers practices from time-to-time, helping younger players like Nick Herbig develop. He, Watt and Alex Highsmith are usually seen chatting on the sideline, and his relationship with Tomlin and the team appears to be fixed.
Back then, though, things weren't great. And him opening up reveals a side of Tomlin not many players have brought to light in the head coach's tenure.
