Former Steelers QB Sends Love to Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is trying to navigate the offseason and find his next NFL team. It doesn't appear he's headed back to the black and gold, with teams like the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns being more likely suitors for him at this point in the offseason.
As he tries to find his next landing spot, heading into his 14th season at 36-years-old, Wilson is sending some love to his former head coach. As Mike Tomlin turns 53-years-old, his former starting quarterback is sending him a message, wishing him a Happy Birthday.
"Happy Birthday Coach Tomlin," Wilson shared on his social media.
Wilson finished his run with the Steelers 6-5 and with a Wildcard Round loss against the Baltimore Ravens last season. While the two sides remained in contact throughout the offseason, it doesn't appear Wilson is high on the Steelers' list of options.
After failing to sign Justin Fields, who went to the New York Jets on a two-year, $40 million deal, the Steelers changed direction and started negotiating with Aaron Rodger, who they are still waiting on a response from. In the meantime, they signed Mason Rudolph, who could be viewed as a backup plan.
There's a chance Wilson faces the Steelers twice this season as he visited the Browns in hopes of figuring something out there. If he does sign in Cleveland, he'd join former Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett, who was traded shortly after Pittsburgh signed Wilson last offseason.
