Najee Harris Knew Steelers Were Moving On
PITTSBURGH -- With the offseason came a plethora of changes for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some were anticipated, while others came as surprises.
One that was of no surprise was running back Najee Harris leaving the team, and his eventual landing in Los Angeles was not unexpected to any degree.
Now, Harris is settling in with the Chargers, and has begun speaking to the media.
Chargers writer for Bolt Beat Alex Insdorf has revealed that Najee Harris had known that the previous season with the Steelers was going to be his last. Insdorf took to X to share his findings on the matter.
"Najee Harris says he knew halfway through the season last year that it would be his last in Pittsburgh." Insdorf wrote. "Says he and Coach Tomlin were pretty close and he was aware of the business side of things. On what attracted him to play for the Chargers: 'Playing for Harbaugh'"
Harris' move to Los Angeles, or to any team other than the Steelers, was of no surprise due to the Steelers declining to exercise his fifth-year option last offseason.
Following a fourth-straight 1,000 yard season, Harris was inevitably going to make more than the fifth-year option would have costed, making it an obvious decision for the Steelers to let him walk.
Harris will make $5.25 million in his one-year deal with the Chargers, providing a power back option for the team.
In Harris' absence, the Steelers have tendered Jaylen Warren, who will likely be the primary running back. Additionally, the Steelers signed former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell, who provides receiving upside similar to Cordarrelle Patterson.
It is also possible the Steelers use an early pick for a running back, which would further shake up an offensive group that will see massive changes along with the wide receiver and quarterback rooms.
