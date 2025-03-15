All Steelers

Steelers Plan B: Two New QBs Emerge

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have two new options at quarterback if Aaron Rodgers goes elsewhere.

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting it out for Aaron Rodgers. The 41-year-old has not given them, or any other team, an answer to his plans for the 20205 season. So, Pittsburgh waits to find out.

In the meantime, everyone is talking about their backup plan. They may have already added one, but it might not be their only option. After signing Mason Rudolph, it could be that their "Plan B" is to wait it out for Rodgers, and if he chooses the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings or retirement, they roll with their former starter.

The last time Rudolph was in Pittsburgh, he led the team to the playoffs, replacing Mitch Trubisky and eventually forcing Kenny Pickett to remain a backup after returning from injury. When he left last offseason, many were saying he should've been given the shot to be the starter for another year.

It could also be another name. One NFL insider believes that he knows the Steelers' plans after Rodgers. It's not Rudolph. It's also not Russell Wilson, who the team is believed to have shut the door on - and vice versa. Instead, it's another AFC North quarterback who the insider believes fits perfectly into what the Steelers are trying to do in their passing game.

The Steelers quarterback saga doesn't seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. They're running on Aaron Rodgers time. That could mean it's a week, a month, or maybe never. They need to have other options in place, and while Rudolph is a reliable passer they could count on, he's not a perfect fix.

Instead, it appears it's time for the Steelers to start considering how their full room looks if Rodgers says no. That may include a rookie. It could include a traded piece. And it might include the former AFC North starter.

