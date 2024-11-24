Former Steelers WR Begins Head Coaching Career
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer is now in charge of the Tulsa football team, accepting the role as interim head coach, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. This comes after Tulsa decided to fire head coach Kevin Wilson following a 7-16 record over the last two seasons.
Switzer has been an assistant coach/wide receiver coach for Tulsa since 2023 and will now get an opportunity to showcase his work as a head coach in the college ranks. The former fourth-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys played five seasons in the NFL before retiring due to injuries. Prior to the NFL, Switzer was a star wideout and return specialist at North Carolina.
Switzer spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Steelers, playing in 25 games with one start. He 44 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown, while also recording 38 punt returns for 281 yards and 39 kick returns for 773 yards.
He finished his career with 50 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown.
Tulsa is 3-8 this season with one game remaining on their schedule, facing Florida Atlantic. Switzer will have a short-lived run at interim head coach, but could open the door for an opportunity to keep the job with an impressive showing.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!