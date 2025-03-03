Former Steelers WR Makes Major Life Announcement
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and special teamer Ryan Switzer took to social media to announce good news for him and his family, as his wife is expecting their third child.
Switzer and his wife Gabie are expecting their third child in May, Switzer posted on X.
Switzer has two children, a son Christian and a daughter Rowan and married Gabie in 2018.
Switzer officially retired from the NFL in 2022, following a five-year career that saw him spend time with the Cowboys who drafted him in the fourth round, Raiders, Steelers and Cleveland Browns. He became the wide receivers coach for the University of Tulsa in 2023 under head coach Kevin Wilson. In 2024, Wilson was fired with one game remaining on the schedule, and Switzer was named interim head coach for the game, which ended in a 63-19 Tulsa loss to FAU.
Switzer played over half of his career NFL games with the Steelers, playing in 25 of 41 with the team. In those games, Switzer caught 44 passes for 280 yards and a receiving touchdown. His touchdown came on a one yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger in a 30-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 season. He also scored a punt return touchdown during his career, doing so as a member of the Dallas Cowboys on an 83-yard run against Washington in 2017.
Switzer was a two-time All-American at the University of North Carolina, where he had 7 punt return touchdowns as well as 2,912 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns as a member of the Tar Heels. He additionally received All-ACC honors three times, doing so in his freshman, junior and senior seasons with the team.
