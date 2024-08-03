Former Steelers Star Makes Bold Prediction About Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in the hopes of reviving his young career. The former top draft pick struggled in an unstable situation in Chicago, but his arrival in Pittsburgh is already turning heads. So much so, that one former Steelers star and now NFL analyst made a bold claim about him.
Ryan Clark is a beloved former Steelers player. His hard-hitting and physical style endeared him to the organization and fans alike. Now with ESPN, he is often making lofty predictions, but he made an especially grand one about Fields and the 2024 Steelers' outlook. Speaking on an episode of SportsCenter, Clark stated that Justin Fields will not only win the starting quarterback job, he will also lead the team to the playoffs.
"Justin Fields is going to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs," he said.
Clark believes that Fields' is going to surprise the Steelers and the NFL this season. While he is currently the presumptive back-up QB, Clark sees Fields stealing the starting job and leading the Steelers to the postseason.
"Mike T (Tomlin) always fields a competent team. A competitive team," he said. "Now he's gonna' have a dynamic playmaker at quarterback, and they will be in the playoffs."
It would be a huge shift from the Steelers' likely plans for the upcoming season. They brought in veteran Russell Wilson to add stability and a proven presence to their QB room. Coach Tomlin has consistently referred to Wilson as the player in "pole position" to win the starting job.
Still, Fields is forcing the Steelers coaching staff to at least consider him. Over the first two weeks of training camp, he's taken the bulk of first-team reps and snaps, giving the coaching staff plenty to see and evaluate. In team drills especially, Fields has improved. He looked shaky in the first few days of camp, but he's slowly settled in and looked more and more impressive.
With the first preseason game approaching, some game action is the next step for Fields to make his case. If he continues to stand out, it might only be a matter of time before Ryan Clark's bold prediction becomes a reality for the Steelers.
