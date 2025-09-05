Former Steelers OT Gets NFL Workout After Weight Journey
A former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle is looking to find his way back to the NFL following a lengthy hiatus from the league.
Zach Banner, who played for the UFL's Houston Roughnecks during their 2025 campaign this spring, was among a group of players who worked out for the Chicago Bears leading into Week 1.
The 31-year-old revealed on X that's he lost 70 pounds since returning to the gridiron. He started nine of the Roughnecks' 10 regular season games, though the team failed to make the playoffs with a 5-5 record.
Banner last appeared in an NFL game during the 2021 campaign, but with some experience in another professional league under his belt this year, perhaps that'll be enough to convince Chicago or another organization to take a chance on him in the near future.
After earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors on two occasions (2015, 2016) throughout his collegiate career at USC, Banner declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.
He participated in the Senior Bowl as well as the scouting combine, where he measured in at 6-foot-8 and 353 pounds while running a 5.58-second 40-yard dash. The Indianapolis Colts chose Banner in the fourth round with the No. 137 overall pick, but they released him at final roster cuts heading into his rookie season.
The Cleveland Browns claimed him off waivers, and he logged 45 snaps across eight games for the team before getting released in March 2018.
The Carolina Panthers subsequently claimed Banner, but they would let go of him that May. The Steelers signed him that August and held him on their 53-man roster for the entire season, though he'd fail to enter a contest.
Banner received an influx of playing time in 2019, however, seeing the field in 14 games and making the first start of his career in a Week 12 matchup against the Browns.
After agreeing to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, he entered the 2020 campaign as Pittsburgh's top right tackle. Banner would go down with a torn ACL in Week 1 on Monday Night Football vs. the New York Giants, though, sidelining him for the remainder of the year.
He inked a two-year deal worth $9.5 million with Pittsburgh in 2021, but would only record 35 total snaps spread across seven contests while dealing with swelling in his knee.
The Steelers later cut Banner in March 2022, which was the final stop in his football career until the Roughnecks picked him up earlier this year.
Now, it appears he has a chance to make his long-awaited NFL comeback.
