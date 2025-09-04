Steelers Special Teamer Shares Major Life Announcement
PITTSBURGH — As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to begin a new chapter in the NFL, one of their players is jus beginning a new chapter of his personal life. The Steelers take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in their regular season opener. When they take the field, starting long snapper Christian Kuntz will be playing with a bit of extra motivation.
The veteran Steelers long snapper, alongside his wife Heather, announced the birth of their first child. Heather gave birth to a baby boy named Grey Matthew Kuntz. Grey was born last month on August 5th, and the family has been getting used to their new normal ever since. The happy couple, who were wed during the summer of 2024, shared the news regarding their bundle of joy via an Instagram post.
Kuntz has had a whirlwind summer. In addition to the birth of his first child, he also had to deal with a major injury suffered at an extremely inconvenient time. During the team's second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kuntz suffered a fractured sternum while making a tackle during a punt return. The injury, suffered just under a month ago, has kept Kuntz off the field since. Thankfully, he is expected to return in time for the Week 1 and be available when the Steelers take on the Jets.
Kuntz is one of several players in the organization to celebrate major personal milestones this summer. He is the second member of the Steelers to become a father this offseason. Earlier this summer, starting center Zach Frazier and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed their first child as well. Depth defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk married his long-time girlfriend Emily in a ceremony in Wisconsin.
The 31-year-old veteran has been locked in as the starting long snapper since the 2021 season. Since earning the role, he’s played in all 17 regular season games in each of his four seasons with the team. In those 68 contests, he's accumulated nine total tackles and become a fixture in the locker room.
Kuntz is a native of the Western Pennsylvania area, and grew up rooting for the Steelers. He graduated from la local public high school, Chartiers Valley High School, and went on to attend Duquesne University in downtown Pittsburgh for college. At Duquesne, he played outside linebacker, but he transitioned to the speciality position of long snapper once he reached the NFL level.
