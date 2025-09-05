Justin Fields Can Make NFL History Against Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be on the wrong side of history as they take on their former quarterback in a game filled with revenge. The black and gold will travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season to take on the New York Jets as Aaron Rodgers faces his old team - but so does Justin Fields.
Fields started for the Steelers in Week 1 last season when Russell Wilson went down with a calf injury. The former first-round pick led the team to a 4-2 start before being moved back to the bench as Wilson returned. That included a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Now, Fields can make history. If he's able to beat the Steelers at MetLife Stadium he'll become the first quarterback in NFL history to start for one team and get a win, and then beat that team in Week 1 the following season.
Fields downplayed the revenge aspect of his matchup with the Steelers, much like Rodgers has throughout the week.
"It's no storyline for me," Fields said. "It's ball for me. So, I'll let you guys kind of handle the storylines, the news lines and stuff like that. In the locker room, we just keep it straight ball."
Well, with history on the line, it may mean even more for the former Steelers starter to beat the team that benched him last season.
The Steelers wanted Fields to be the starter this year, but gave up their search when it became clear he was going to sign with the Jets in free agency. The team pursued him throughout the offseason, only for the Jets to offer the QB a better contract and for Fields to accept.
They quickly pivoted to Rodgers, who was released by the Jets after just two seasons. Little did they know, the NFL would set up a revenge matchup in Week 1, likely highlighting Rodgers' return to MetLife, but that also includes a chance for the less talked about quarterback to make league history if he can pull off a win.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!