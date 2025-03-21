Former Player Blasts Najee Harris After Steelers Comments
PITTSBURGH -- Najee Harris is under some heat after making his thoughts on known on his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, hasn't done much praises of his former team since leaving, and instead has thrown shade multiple times at the Pittsburgh organization.
Not everyone is happy about it. Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Bart Scott shared his thoughts on ESPN's Get Up and didn't hold back himself, ripping into Harris for his words.
"You ungrateful, dude," Scott said. "Listen, how fortunate is it for you to be in the playoffs every year of your career? That doesn't just happen. And when he leaves, sometimes you realize how good you had it."
Harris has commented on the Steelers faciltiies not being as good as Los Angeles' and that his time in Pittsburgh was "interesting."
"My time in Pittsburgh, it was a lot of learning things, a lot of learning experiences," Harris told CBS Los Angeles. "Playing for Mike T, playing in that division, there were a lot of ways I didn’t even realize what the NFL was really about until I came to Pittsburgh.
"I don’t want to go into detail with it, but I feel there was a lot of stuff in my game where I could’ve elevated more and I could’ve did more. I feel like I just didn’t get it done. I feel like I was obviously missing something. … It was interesting years there, I’ll just say that. Interesting years."
Harris was known for his hard work in Pittsburgh, and was a bellcow runner who tallied 1,000 yards each of his first four seasons. Still, the former first-round pick was elected captain his second year in the league and was viewed as a leader of the team. After that season, he was never elected captain again.
Both sides will go in their own direction this season, and Harris talking about the Steelers will likely stop as he begins to focus on the Chargers. But those supporting the Steelers haven't been pleased with his comments so far.
