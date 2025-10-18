Former Player Believes Steelers Could Land A.J. Brown
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of conversation around them about adding to their roster before the trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they're looking for a wide receiver, and one name floated out there has been Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown.
A.J. Brown to Steelers Trade Idea
CBS Sports recently pitched a trade that sent Brown to the Steelers for a third-round NFL Draft pick, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and tight end Pat Freiermuth.
"Why on Earth would the Steelers deal for Brown when they already spent picks and big money to land's former college teammate, DK Metcalf, this offseason?" CBS Sports wrote. "Because they're all in on winning with Aaron Rodgers this year, and their 4-1 start suggests they'll remain aggressive in roster-building. Freiermuth doesn't have a major role in Steel City anymore, but he might offer both blocking and pass-catching depth as a potential Dallas Goedert successor. Highsmith, meanwhile, is often nicked up but a proven edge rusher (29 sacks, 56 quarterback hits since 2022) to help fill the Eagles' blatant need there. Philadelphia might also send one of its own reserve pass-rushers, like Azeez Ojulari, back to Pittsburgh in this scenario."
Pretty instantly, the trade was ruled a bit outrageous, with little chance that Pittsburgh would give up that much to grab a wide receiver at 28 years old. But not everyone says to rule out the move just yet.
Former All-Pro Says It Could Happen
Speaking on his podcast 'Nightcap' with Shannon Sharpe, former Steelers rival and Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson said that he believes a move could happen, and he's leaving the door open for Brown to end out elsewhere - and maybe in Pittsburgh.
"I'm just throwing that out there," Johnson said. "Because they've always been talking about trades. Where there's smoke, there's fire. The fact that it was even mentioned, if things don't turn around for the Philadelphia Eagles, even though they're winning, I think that's something that can happen."
The Steelers have been aggressive all offseason and have not stopped yet. Even before the preseason started, they made moves like calling the Washington Commanders to check in on the availability of Terry McLaurin. So, maybe they're willing to make a few more calls.
If general manager Omar Khan is looking for a wide receiver, Brown may be on his list, and a conversation with the Eagles could be coming soon. It doesn't mean anything will happen, but maybe Johnson is right - where there's smoke, there's fire.
