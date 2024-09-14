Two Touchdowns? Former Player Makes Bold Steelers, Broncos Prediction
DENVER -- The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Denver to take on the Broncos as 2.5-point favorites, according to SI Sportsbook. But not everyone is as confident as the oddsmakers, and one former player sees a blowout coming the other direction.
Speaking on his new show 'Breakfast Ball' on FOX Sports, former NFL lineman Mark Schlereth predicted the Steelers to lose the Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos by not one, but two touchdowns in Denver.
"Broncos by two touchdowns," he declared.
His co-host, Danny Parkins, didn't agree, defending the Steelers and putting his confidence in head coach Mike Tomlin with his prediction of a Steelers' win.
"I’ve watched Mike Tomlin overachieve and his defense be incredible," Parkins said. "And when he gets a rookie quarterback, rookie quarterbacks do not well against that defense: 6-25. They get sacked, they are not efficient. They barely complete 50 percent of their passes…I love the Steelers."
Schlereth eventually came to his senses, and while he didn't pull back on his prediction of the Steelers losing, he did agree that Parkins makes a good point about Pittsburgh's chances.
"I hate the fact you bring all kinds of facts and statistics and knowledge to the program," Schlereth said. "You need to stop that right now."
The Steelers are coming off an 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, while the Broncos fell to the Seattle Seahawks 26-20. Pittsburgh has yet to score an offensive touchdown, but didn't turn the ball over and had just three three-and-outs in their season opener.
Nix threw two interceptions against Seattle, which could be an advantage for a Pittsburgh that looked very impressive in Week 1, giving up just 226 yards and forced two interceptions against Kirk Cousins.
The Steelers are set to kick off in Denver at 4:25 p.m. ET. By Sunday night, we'll have an answer to Schlereth's hot take, and just how warm it really is.
