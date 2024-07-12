Former QB: Steelers Got Special Player in Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are huge fans of Justin Fields. They brought him in to compete with and learn under Russell Wilson, with many believing the starting quarterback job is Fields to lose in 2025.
NFL analyst Steve Beuerlein completely agrees. He recently appeared on the The Bullpen with Adam the Bull to discuss the AFC North, the Steelers, and Justin Fields.
Beuerlein is a huge fan of Justin Fields. While acknowledging his struggles with the Bears, Beuerlein believes not all of the blame falls on him.
"I think there were a lot of things working against him in Chicago," he said. "Mainly the instability and overall talent around him. Not being given the opportunity to grow in a system with a lot of weapons and a lot of different offensive philosophies that would fit him."
Beuerlein makes a compelling argument. Fields was drafted by the Chicago Bears in hopes of him becoming their franchise QB. The organization around him provided no help. His offensive lineup was college-level and he played under two different head coaches during his time there.
Because of this, the Steelers and many others believe Fields can become that impact player in Pittsburgh. Beuerlein sees it as well.
"I saw enough from him, I thought, over the last few years, to believe he's got the ability to be a top-notch, maybe not an elite NFL quarterback," he said." I think Justin Fields has enough special qualities if you can get that confidence level up and get him in an offensive system that knows how to use him."
The Steelers hope to be that franchise for Fields. Beuerlein is spot on when it comes to Fields' abilities. He's an electric, uber-athletic, and confident player when at his best. Beuerlein then took it one step further, suggesting that the Bears made a mistake by trading Fields and using their number one pick on Caleb Williams.
"I thought the Bears made a huge mistake not trading that first pick," he said. "I think the Bears, if they trade away that first pick, commit to Fields for one more year... what they would've gotten in exchange for that first pick could've solidified that football team in a lot of areas. And prepared and set the table to go on really nice run either this year or next year."
If Beuerlein's views are correct, the Steelers could make out like gangbusters in this Justin Fields trade. Patience is required, but there's no denying how exciting Fields is and the potential he brings. Fields will likely play this year as the backup, but he could be in line to be a starter again in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Offense Could Make T.J. Watt Even Better
- Steelers CB Helping After Hurricane Beryl
- Steelers Rival Slams Acrisure Stadium
- Steelers Under Fire for Cam Sutton Situation
- Steelers Pressed to Make Brandon Aiyuk Trade