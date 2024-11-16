Former DB Slams Steelers RB Najee Harris
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting the most out of running back Najee Harris this season as the 26-year-old continues to light up the stat sheet and carry the offense in 2024. But not everyone is impressed, and one former safety is so underwhelmed that he's pushing for a lineup change.
Speaking on Pro Football Talk, former NFL safety Rodney Harrison is making a case that the Steelers should make a switch at running back, making Jaylen Warren the starter over Harris.
"I think Jaylen Warren should be the starting running back," Harrison said. "Najee Harris, when he runs, he looks like his legs are heavy. He looks like he's running in sand at times. Every now and then, he'll give you that energy and he runs like Ricky Watters, but for the most part, I'm starting Warren as my running back."
Now, the argument has been made by many around the NFL about Warren becoming the starter, but that was put to bed early this season. Harris looks quicker, nimble and like one of the best running backs in the NFL this season.
He's currently on pace for a career high in rushing yards, totaling 645 yards and three touchdowns through nine games.
At this point, it's more likely Harris isn't in Pittsburgh next season because he's priced himself too high. The market continues to look promising for running backs, and with the Steelers declining his fifth-year option, he's set to hit free agency. Everyone is wondering if he'll return, but if his season continues to the way it's been going, he's going to be looking at a big payday - most likely from another team.
As for making a change at running back, the Steelers have no intentions of doing so. Harris is their workhorse running back and the piece they'll lean on the rest of the season. No matter how much outside noise there is.
