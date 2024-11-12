Russell Wilson Joins Ben Roethlisberger, Snapping Steelers Drought
Over just three games as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback, Russell Wilson has performed at a level unseen since Ben Roethlisberger was under center for the team.
In a nail-biting 28-27 Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders, Wilson became the first Steelers signal caller to throw for three touchdowns since Roethlisberger reached that mark on Dec. 9, 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings in one of the final games of his illustrious career.
Every other team in the NFL had a quarterback accomplish that feat since Week 8 of the 2023 campaign, providing a sobering reminder as to just how futile Pittsburgh's offense was as a whole in recent years leading up to Wilson's arrival.
Last season, the Steelers averaged the fewest points (17.9) and total yards (304.3) per game of any team to reach the playoffs while throwing for only 13 touchdowns.
Taking it back even further to 2022, the first year after Roethlisberger's retirement, Pittsburgh was only marginally better with 12 passing touchdowns in addition to 322.6 total yards and 18.1 points per game.
The blame for those deficiencies can be thrown all over the place, with former offensive coordinator Matt Canada and first-round pick Kenny Pickett taking on the brunt of it.
What's most important at this juncture, however, is that the Steelers refused to enter another season with a substandard offensive outlook. As such, they hired a known commodity in Arthur Smith to run the unit while bringing in Justin Fields and Wilson, giving themselves two sensible options at quarterback.
The Steelers are now 3-0 with Wilson at the helm since he's returned from a calf injury, first defeating the New York Jets and New York Giants at home in Weeks 7 and 8, respectively, before traveling to Washington and defeating the upstart Commanders, who came into the contest leading the NFC East with a 7-2 record.
Over that stretch, Wilson has thrown for 737 yards, six touchdowns and one interception with a completion percentage of 58.8%.
Pittsburgh now takes its AFC North lead into a crucial Week 11 bout at Acrisure Stadium with the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens.
