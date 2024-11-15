Steelers Get Big News on Najee Harris
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got some promising news ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens as running back Najee Harris should be on the field. Harris went down with a scary-looking ankle injury against the Washington Commanders, but provided a big-time update on his recovery.
"I'm good," Harris told reporters when asked about how he's feeling and if he'll be playing in Week 11. That comes after he returned to practice as a full participant after missing time to start the week.
Harris's injury did look gruesome at the time, and provided plenty of worry for fans. After being rolled up on during the game, he attempted to stand up but immediately collapsed on the field. After trainers rushed the field to tend to him, he sprung up and jogged off the field, eventually returning to the game.
The Steelers will be hoping Harris is 100% by kickoff as they are now dealing with another concerning injury at running back. Jaylen Warren missed practice time this week with a back injury, and it's unknown if it's going to limit him or keep him out of Week 11 against the Ravens.
If it does, it'll be Harris, Cordarrelle Patterson and likely practice squader Jonathan Ward occupying the backfield for Pittsburgh.
The Steelers will release their final injury report on Friday, which is not expected to have Harris on it. The 26-year-old has three 100-yard games this season and has totaled 645 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Against the Ravens defense, who specializes against the run, Harris will be a crucial part of Pittsburgh's offense.
The former first-round pick continues to prove he's one of the most reliable backs in the NFL, and in the midst of a contract season, is playing some of his best football. He'll look to continue that as he suits up against Baltimore.
