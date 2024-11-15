Steelers Recruiting Rivals, Reinforcements Coming
PITTSBURGH -- It's Baltimore Ravens week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means there is plenty of trash talk, intense practices and big expectations for an AFC North showdown at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11.
While the rivalry is heating up, some players are having fun with the situation. Before anyone gets on the field this weekend, there are some doing a little trash-talking beforehand - to exact players. Steelers defensive back DeShon Elliott had plenty to say during an appearance on Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey's podcast, including trying to get Humphrey to come to Pittsburgh.
Could it happen? If there was a Raven not named Lamar Jackson to get into a black and gold uniform, Humphrey might be it.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are getting reinforcements to their defensive backfield. With Donte Jackson being limited this week with a hamstring injury, the team has opened the return window for second-year cornerback Cory Trice. Pittsburgh has 21 days to activate Trice to the 53-man roster, but could do so as early as this weekend. It all depends on Jackson.
We're talking what's more likely when it comes to Week 11. The Steelers are 2-4 against the Lamar Jackson, but everyone believes this game will go in Baltimore's favor. Even with Pittsburgh being on a four-game winning streak and holding a lead in the AFC North, there are few out there who are giving the upper-hand to the Steelers.
So, what is it going to take to win the game? Along with plenty of jaw-dropping, mind-boggling "what's more likely" questions that are coming your way.
Week 11 shouldn't disappoint, and the headlines throughout the week have not either. As the game inches closer, it feels like more and more people - and players - are talking. Leaving great anticipation for what's to come in this divisional showdown.
