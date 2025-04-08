Steelers Insider Denies Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee Rumor
As impatience further sets in, fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely have to wait a little while longer for Aaron Rodgers to make his free agency decision public.
Though rumors flew around of a potential announcement set to be made during Pat McAfee's "Big Night AHT" event at PPG Paints Arena later this week, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly stated they likely won't come to fruition.
“If you’re going there to see Aaron Rodgers, I think you’re probably going to be disappointed,” Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan.
McAfee dismissed the possibility himself during an episode of his popular self-titled show on March 28.
“That’s crazy," McAfee said. "It’s hilarious to think about. I do appreciate that people think that is possible.”
Kaboly, who is a Steelers correspondent for McAfee, also declared on X that both the team and Rodgers presumably have an understanding of how the situation will ultimately unfold.
"If you think Aaron Rodgers hasn't made up his mind yet or that the Steelers don't have a good grasp on what that decision might be, then ...," Kaboly wrote.
Rodgers began appearing on McAfee's show every Tuesday of each individual season back in 2020 when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers.
That tradition has stood tall through a fair amount of controversy over the last four-plus years, which led to all of the speculation about the four-time MVP finally indicating his commitment to the Steelers while speaking with McAfee in Pittsburgh.
Though it doesn't appear that will be the case, there's little reason for the organization to fret about Rodgers' timeline considering all signs point towards them being his landing spot barring retirement.
The Steelers understandably don't want to wait around forever, especially with the NFL Draft looming at the end of the month, but the lack of a public announcement in the coming days shouldn't raise any concerns.
