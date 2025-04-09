Steelers Really Want Shedeur Sanders?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding Shedeur Sanders to a short list of quarterbacks coming in for a pre-draft visit. The Colorado star is on his way to the city of Pittsburgh to meet with Mike Tomlin and company, and the news is sparking plenty of debate about the team's level of interest.
So far, the Steelers have not shown much interest in Sanders throughout this draft process. They did not meet with him at the NFL Combine or send names like Tomlin, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith or general manager Omar Khan to his Pro Day.
But with him attending a top-30 visit, many are starting to get curious. The Steelers have a way of trying to hide their favorite target in the NFL Draft, which may be what they're doing this time with Sanders. They may also be hearing the noise that he's going to fall out of the top 10, and realize they need to do their homework on him in case he does.
Chances are that Pittsburgh does not make a big move to go get him ahead of teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. When the New Orleans Saints are on the clock at No. 9, things could be different, but it's still more likely that they sit and wait for a different quarterback.
Once Sanders passes New Orleans, things are different. The Steelers may zero in on Sanders and make him their go-to in the first round. That could lead to a trade or simply hoping he falls to them at pick 21.
There's plenty of concern that comes with the outside noise of Sanders. That's followed him throughout this NFL Draft cycle. But bringing him in to meet with the coaching staff and the front office is the Steelers way of recognizing how much noise he brings and if his on-field leadership is strong enough to overlook that noise.
The door is open for the Steelers and Sanders. Now, we wait to see if they make a move.
