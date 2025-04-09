Browns Could Steal Steelers QB Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to decide which avenue they intend to go down when it comes to quarterback, waiting on a decision by free agent Aaron Rodgers.
Despite signing Mason Rudolph to a contract this offseason, the Steelers are likely to make another move for a quarterback before the season comes to a close.
Other than Rodgers, the free agent marking is woefully weak at the position at this point in the offseason, so otherwise the Steelers would have to look towards the draft to address their issues.
The quarterback draft class also looks weak, but the top options could prove successful. One such option has had a range of possible draft spots never before seen in Jalen Milroe.
Some sources have said that Milroe could be drafted in the first round, for example available to the Steelers at the 21st pick. Others have him available for the Steelers in the third round, where the team will select with the 83rd pick.
That being said, Milroe has now taken visits to two other teams who could be interested in his services, one of which being a division rival in the Cleveland Browns and the other being the New Orleans Saints. FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz had the news, stating the praise both organizations had for the quarterback.
Milroe had previously met with both the New York Jets and the Steelers before his March 19 pro day, making the group of teams interested in the player grow significantly.
Now, the Steelers are running out of both time and top options at the position quickly. Whether they completely address their issues at the position before the season comes around is yet to be seen. They have, however, addressed their issues at the wide receiver position that caused much stress in seasons past.
