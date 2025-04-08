Steelers Already Know Aaron Rodgers' Decision?
Though no decision has officially been made, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers may have a mutual understanding of how his free agency will ultimately play out.
"If you think Aaron Rodgers hasn't made up his mind yet or that the Steelers don't have a good grasp on what that decision might be, then ...," Steelers insider Mark Kaboly wrote on X.
Just by deciphering the clues and gauging the temperature of the entire situation, it would appear that Rodgers is more than likely heading to Pittsburgh for the 2025 season.
For the most part, the Steelers joined the New York Giants as the four-time MVP's only suitors once he hit the open market last month.
A lot has been made about Rodgers' fondness of the Minnesota Vikings, and while the organization seemed to at least consider pursuing him, they never truly took that plunge.
Pittsburgh leapfrogged New York and became his most plausible destination rather early on in the process, evidenced by the fact that the latter removed itself from the sweepstakes by signing both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson.
Rodgers' only visit thus far has been with the Steelers, which came on March 21, and owner Art Rooney II expressed a fair amount of optimism regarding the team's chances to bring him in while speaking with the media at the annual league meetings last week.
"We keep hearing that he’s headed in our direction," Rooney said. "I’d say we feel pretty good about it at this time."
The 41-year-old is said to also have retirement on his mind, though NFL Network's Ian Rapoport clarified that he's more likely to sign with Pittsburgh than hang up his spikes.
"There's a lot of positive momentum between Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, it seems like that's the most likely place by far, he just hasn't come out and said it yet," Rapoport said on "Good Morning Football". "Meanwhile the specter of retirement doesn't seem likely but at least will be considered an option until he makes a decision. So that's where we are."
Appealing quarterback options are few and far between at this stage in the offseason, especially since this year's draft class at the position isn't particularly strong, but there's no reason for Pittsburgh to panic if they have it on good authority that Rodgers will suit up for the team next year.
