Four Former Steelers Win Super Bowl LIX

Several former Pittsburgh Steelers are Super Bowl LIX champions.

Noah Strackbein

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
/ Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were well represented in Super Bowl LIX, having three former starters and five others competing for the Lombardi. But as the buzzer sounded, four former members of the black and gold walked away champions with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett headed to the eastern part of the state this past offseason, and wasted no time winning his first Super Bowl. After being traded by the Steelers to the Eagles last spring, Pickett found himself as the backup in Philadelphia. Now, as Jalen Hurts' No. 2, Pickett will wear his first Super Bowl ring.

Pickett was the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and earned the starting job his rookie season and his second year in Pittsburgh. After the team signed Russell Wilson, Pickett felt it was time for a change, which led to the trade to Philadelphia.

With one more year left on his rookie contract, Pickett will enter the offseason celebrating a championship as a part of the Eagles.

The quarterback is joined by fellow former Steelers, offensive tackles Fred Johnson and Le'Raven Clark, and punter Braden Mann.

With the win, they beat former Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steven Nelson, Darius Rush and Chris Oladokun.

Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

