Door is Open for Steelers, Justin Fields Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to make an important decision when it comes to the quarterback postion this offseason.
Due to a relatively weak draft class, the Steelers will have to likely either retain one of their two quarterbacks from last season in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields or pick up a different quarterback available in free agency.
With Sam Darnold being the only starting-caliber quarterback available in free agency at this point, the Steelers will likely retain one of their two options at the position from last year.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it is trending towards Fields being the option for the Steelers as long as he wants to return.
"My sense coming out of New Orleans is that the door is open for a potential deal between the Steelers and free agent Justin Fields, but it would have to make sense for Fields, who, at this stage, will most likely want a more legitimate chance to start a full season." Fowler wrote.
Fields looked to be developing decently for the Chicago Bears before their selection of Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft sent him packing.
"I've seen a bunch of ex-Steelers players here in New Orleans, many of whom are well-versed in Steelers happenings." Fowler wrote. "They told me that some people in Pittsburgh's building prefer Fields over Russell Wilson -- who is also a free agent -- as the starter (which I had heard previously), due to age and mobility. Coach Mike Tomlin seems to have a loyalty to Wilson that could lead the team in that direction, though. Plus, Fields could have a sneaky good market and price himself out of Pittsburgh."
Fields offers youth and mobility, but it will be up to the Steelers to decide whether it is worth risking experience going into next season.
