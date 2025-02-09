Micah Parsons Hints at Eventually Joining Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the league's biggest names at the pass-rusher position, but they may eventually have a shot at adding another.
Over the summer, Dallas Cowboys' star Micah Parsons said that if he were to even leave Dallas for another team, he'd pick one in Pennsylvania, his home state. The one he would chose would be the Steelers, partly because of head coach Mike Tomlin, and partially because he's currently the Philadelpahia Eagles biggest rival.
"Parsons has no interest in playing anywhere but with the Cowboys. He said it’s important for his legacy and doesn’t want to bounce around. But if he hypothetically did go home later in his career it would be to join the Pittsburgh Steelers not the Philadelphia Eagles, partly because of Mike Tomlin," Parsons told Clarence Hill.
Well, Parsons doubled down on that sentiment during Super Bowl week. Speaking with former Steelers Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden, Parsons said once again that if he were ever to go elsewhere, it would be Pittsburgh.
"I said if I ever returned home, it was going to Pittsburgh," Parsons said.
Parsons is currently on the final year of his rookie deal after the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option. A Defensive Player of the Year finalist in 2023, Parsons should receive a massive payday next offseason, or before the 2025 season even starts.
If things don't work out in Dallas, though, maybe Pittsburgh has a shot to give him a phone call.
And if they have to wait, Tomlin has a saying that he's always looking for great players when they're "old and cheap."
Eventually, that could be Parsons.
