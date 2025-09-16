George Pickens Disses Former Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have changed their offense completely in recent years.
Since Ben Roethlisberger retired at the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Steelers have had a revolving door of players move through their team, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. This is particularly evident at the quarterback position, where the Steelers have used six quarterbacks since the retirement of their franchise leader in quarterback starts.
The first quarterback to truly take the helm following his retirement was Kenny Pickett, the Pitt product who the Steelers selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pickett experiment ended with mixed results, as the quarterback played in parts of two seasons before being dealt to Philadelphia as well as offensive coordinator Matt Canada losing the job.
One of his main pass catchers was George Pickens, who the Steelers selected in the second round of the same NFL Draft. The two never connected consistently, and it led to the Steelers offense being quite listless unless former running back Najee Harris had a good game, which was not terribly often.
Now Pickens is with an entirely new team following a trade at the beginning of the offseason that sent him from Pittsburgh to Dallas to join the Cowboys. Pickens recently spoke to the media about his situation in Pittsburgh, and seemed quite grateful to be with a new team.
"The last place I was at, just coming in with a group of guys who was good guys but were all rookies, got a rookie QB, so I couldn't really thrive and show the world the potential I have", Pickens said. "I had to wait a few years, and then it eventually showed. I get to the Cowboys, and then today I get to show it again, and we win".
The rookie quarterback mentioned in this case is Pickett, and Pickens has had a tendency to make inflammatory statements to the media so his most recent comments come as little surprise.
The proverb "the grass is not always greener on the other side" comes into play for Pickens as well, as despite his comments to the contrary, he has not been an offensive priority to begin the Cowboys season. He has 8 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown, but is behind CeeDee Lamb on the depth chart.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!