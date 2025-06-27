Steelers Rival Slams George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the difficult but probably correct decision to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. With no plans to extend the talented pass-catcher, it made sense to move on before the 2025 season.
As the Steelers move further away from their time with the star receiver, they must be increasingly pleased with their choice. Things took a turn for the worse recently, as news spread that Pickens cancelled last minute on a youth football camp that he had previously agreed to attend before his trade to Dallas. His actions were discussed by former NFL players TJ Houshmandzadeh and James Harrison on the Nightcap podcast, and Housh was not very kind to Pickens.
"He just don't give a damn," he said, "His representatives were like, 'Hey you need to do this.' He probably was like, 'No, I ain't doing it. I don't care. I ain't doing it. I don't care what you say. I'm not doing this."
He went on to say that the most disappointing part is how this will effect the kids who paid to attend the camp.
"I think it's unfortunate because he's probably gong to take a hit in his reputation," he continued. "I don't think he gives a damn. But those kids, that's the part of it. They just going to be disappointed."
Thankfully for the kids and parents planning to attend the camp, Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth stepped into Pickens' place. In addition, the event organizers pledged to have other Steelers players in attendance to compensate for the last-minute switch.
The move won't endear Pickens to any fans in Pittsburgh. If anyone offered him the benefit of the doubt after the Steelers traded him, that quickly went out the door when he cancelled on an event for children.
