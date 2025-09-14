Steelers Rookie Explains Game-Changing Mistake
PITTSBURGH — The special teams have been crucial in each of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first two games. They helped deliver a victory over the New York Jets in Week 1, but a costly mistake by rookie running back and kick returner Kaleb Johnson was a turning point in their Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The Steelers’ rookie made an error that left the entire team shaking their heads with frustration. During a routine kickoff, a perfectly placed Seahawks kickoff bounced past Johnson’s outstretched hands. Seemingly unaware of the new NFL kickoff rules, he watched as, the Seahawks recovered the loose football in the Steelers end zone while Kenneth Gainwell and Jabrill Peppers chased on with no luck.
It was a monumental rookie moment for the team’s third round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After the game, he took accountability for the error and said he needs to be better. When asked if he was confused about the rules, Johnson said it didn’t matter because at the end of the day, he didn’t get the job done when he was called upon.
”If I wasn’t sure or was sure, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “I still gotta do what I gotta do and I still gotta go in there and execute the way it needs to be executed.”
This is now the second week in a row that Johnson has had issues as a kick returner. He’s unlikely to get another crack it in Week 3 against the New England Patriots. Following his lost fumble, the Steelers turned to Gainwell and fellow running back Jaylen Warren for return duties.
With a few issues to sort out, Johnson knows that he has to keep improving. Asked how he can refresh and move forward, he said the key is to shake it off and remember there’s plenty of football left.
”Just don’t think about it,” he said. “Keep on moving. We’ve got a long season.”
The Steelers are now 1-1 following their 31-17 defeat at the hands of the Seahawks. They will travel to Foxborough for Week 3 to take on the Patriots, looking to get back on the winning side of things before they travel across the Atlantic Ocean for an international contest in Dublin, Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings.
In those two games before the bye week, their rookie running back’s role will be reduced. Losing the trust of the coaching staff happens quickly for rookies in Pittsburgh, and after being given a second chance in Week 2, Johnson could now find himself in the coaching staff’s doghouse.
belaThe counter argument is that the team only uses three running backs anyways, and while Warren khad a much better Week 2, Gainwell’s utility is best served as a special teams player and rotational back. While Johnson’s earned a trip to the bench, the Steelers might not have many other options to turn to behind their starting duo.
