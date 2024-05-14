George Pickens Has Shot at Steelers History
PITTSBURGH -- George Pickens enters into a completely new role for the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming season, being the surefire first option for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields following the departure of wideout Diontae Johnson.
With this season comes an opportunity for Pickens to etch his name into the history books of the Steelers franchise.
With just two years under his belt, Pickens currently ranks ninth in yards for Steelers wide receivers in their first three years with the team. With 1,941 yards in two seasons, Pickens sits 1,265 yards behind Mike Wallace for the most by a wideout in Pittsburgh during their first three years, according to Steeler Depot's Alex Kozora.
As a consolation prize, JuJu Smith-Schuster sits in second with 2,895. The 954-yard gap between them becomes a possible target for Pickens if he isn't able to beat the 1,265-yard mark.
Now that Pickens gets the benefit of improved quarterback play between Wilson and Fields, it seems quite possible that he will be able to at least reach Smith-Schuster, providing he stays healthy. While Wallace is over 1,200 yards ahead, it is still a possible goal for him. He finished the 2023 season with 1,140 yards and substandard quarterback play, so it definitely possible for him to improve.
On the other hand, however, Arthur Smith brings a different offensive style to the Steelers this upcoming season. Smith prefers a run-heavy offense, and used 3 wideouts just 18% of plays last season. The Steelers under Matt Canada and Eddie Faulkner used 3 wideouts in 71% of plays.
Therefore, while he will benefit from an upgrade in quarterback play and his role on the team, it could be an uphill battle to set the record due to Arthur Smith's play style.
