Georgia Coach Goes Viral as Steelers QB's Doppelganger
PITTSBURGH -- Coach Big Ben? Maybe one day. For now, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can just watch Georgia football games and see what it would be like to have their future Hall of Famer on the sideline coaching.
Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann was focused on trying to get the No. 2 Bulldogs back into the game against the No. 4 Crimson Tide, but the sports worls was focused on something different. After a sideline photo was grabbed, the internet immediately went crazy, comparing the DC to Roethlisberger and starting to call Schumann the Big Ben doppelganger.
Georgia ended up falling 41-34 in what turned out to a be thriller. For Steelers fans, they're hoping the tough defensive showing by the Bulldogs doesn't lead to the early release of Schumann, as everyone wants the new trend to continue.
Would Roethlisberger coach? Maybe one day. There are plenty of people out there who would love for him to return to Pittsburgh and coach on the staff in some fashion, and his history of "drawing plays in the dirt" has many believing he'd be pretty good as calling NFL plays as a coordinator.
For now, he's focused on retirement, his family and his podcast. What comes next, we'll find out. But in the meantime, everyone can get a taste of sideline Big Ben when they watch Georgia games.
