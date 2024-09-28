NFL Insider Addresses Steelers, Dolphins Trade Rumors
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback while Russell Wilson nurses a calf injury. To this point, the team is 3-0 and Fields appears to be winning over not just the fanbase, but his teammates and coaches as well.
With the thought of Fields being the long-term starter in Pittsburgh, there's been plenty of speculation about the Steelers trading Wilson. And one team that has emerged as a potential candidate is the Miami Dolphins.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter said he'd urge the Dolphins to call the Steelers for Wilson after losing Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion.
"I would call Pittsburgh, and I would say 'What would you want for Russell Wilson?'" Schefter said.
On the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said there have been no talks between the two teams to this point, and that the Dolphins, right now, plan to move forward with Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley as their starting quarterback.
Miami lost both Tagovailoa and backup Skylar Thompson. They're down to Huntley, who was signed off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad last week. The Dolphins remain optimistic that Tagovailoa will be able to return this season, easing their sense of concern to make a quarterback trade.
Wilson does have a no trade clause within his contract, making any move a bit more difficult. While Wilson would likely welcome a starting opportunity over sitting behind Fields, Pittsburgh has yet to name Fields the long-term starter. Therefore, when Wilson is healthy, a competition could ensue.
Pittsburgh likely wouldn't trade Wilson without a bigger deal, anyways. The team will want to keep two quarterbacks they believe in, giving themselves protection in case of injury. So, while a Steelers-Dolphins trade might be the talk of the town, it's unlikely something happens.
