Steelers' T.J. Watt Has Shot at NFL History
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is no stranger to the record book, as his name is attached to three NFL records and 5 Steelers records.
One of Watt's records as a Steeler is total sacks, of which Watt has 99.5 through 107 games as a Steeler. He also boasts a tied NFL record for sacks in a season, 22.5, which he shares with Michael Strahan.
That being said, this weekend's matchup against the Colts presents Watt with an opportunity to add more to his legacy. With at least 0.5 of a sack this weekend, Watt would join the 100-sack club, a group that contains just 43 members.
The all-time NFL sack leader is Bruce Smith, who finished his career with 200 sacks. J.J. Watt, T.J.'s brother, is 24th all-time with 114.5 sacks. It seems like a distinct possibility that T.J. passes his brother's mark, as T.J. has had 15 sacks in three seasons of his career.
However, the important distinction to make here is that Watt would become the second fastest player to reach 100 sacks, behind Reggie White, who did it in 96 games. If Watt gets a sack this weekend, he will do it in 108 games.
Watt would also become the third player to ever reach 100 sacks before the age of 30, joining Jared Allen and White in that even smaller group.
Watt already has three seasons where he has led the NFL in sacks, and it is possible he reaches that mark once again. With Watt's 15 sacks being the NFL best in 2020, a regression by Watt this season could still see him top the league. With Aidan Hutchinson already having 6.5 sacks so far this season, Watt leading the league could prove unlikely, but a dominant game against the Colts could turn everything around.
