Colts Make Huge Mistake, Steelers Get Added Motivation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for kickoff as they attempt to start the season 4-0. And before they even arrive in Indianapolis, the Colts are adding bulletin board material to Pittsburgh's arsenal.
The Steelers fanbase is known for many things, but traveling with the team and bringing their Terrible Towels top the list. In Indianapolis, that remains the plan, and Pittsburgh fans are expected to make the six-hour trip and add some black and gold to a sea of blue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin is taking some early shots at those who arrive.
"Hopefully, we get to steal a couple of Terrible Towels," Franklin said to WTHR. "I might try to snatch one myself. We’ll see."
It's as if no one pays attention to the history of disrespecting the Terrible Towel. The Jacksonville Jaguars are still recovering, and they're only the most-recent victim in a long line of teams who were never the same after attacking the team's flag.
Plus, if you had to guess, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and the rest of the Steelers locker room is taking Franklin's words personal this week.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are dealing with some injuries heading into the weekend, and have officially lost one of their key offensive players. How do they replace him? We have an idea.
All Steelers Talk dives into the injury report, thoughts on the running back situation, Franklin's words and our Week 4 predictions.
