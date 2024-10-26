Giants OT: Steelers T.J. Watt Can 'Lull You To Sleep'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have yet another primetime game to play in this week, as they will take on the New York Giants in Week 9, their second of four NFC East opponents this year.
While T.J. Watt has not registered a sack in the last two games, his two forced fumbles and application of pressure showns why he is a fearsome player.
Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor will have the task of taking on Watt Monday night, and he believes it will be quite a tricky one.
In a press availability that is available on the Giants Youtube channel, Eluemunor spoke about the upcoming matchup.
" Don't let him affect the game by doing the things he's really good at," Eluemunor said.
He then spoke about why Watt would be different than any other defensive threat.
"The thing with him is he can lull you to sleep, thinking that you have a couple good reps against him," Eluemunor said. "You're like, 'I'm locking his ass up. Then, out of nowhere, he hits you with that crazy ass move that you weren't expecting. Then bang, he's got a forced fumble, or bang, he has an interception. Bang, he has a strip sack. As a tackle, it's your job to make sure that doesn't happen and to keep him out of the game. It's a hell of a task, but like I said, I've been comfortable all year, and that's not gonna change anytime soon."
The last time the Steelers and Giants faced each off was during the 2020 season, when the Steelers began their 11-0 run in Week 1 by beating the Giants 26-16. Watt had an interception and a tackle during the win.
Eluemenor has played Watt each of the last three years, starting on the offensive line for the Las Vegas Raiders each time they've played the Steelers.
