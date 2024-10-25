New WR Target Emerges for Steelers
As the Pittsburgh Steelers parse through their wide receiver options ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline, there is a potential under-the-radar target out there who profiles as an exemplary fit for the team.
CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported that front offices around the league believe that the New York Giants are open to the idea of parting ways with Darius Slayton, who is set to hit free agency after the season.
“Sources around the league believe the Giants could part with Darius Slayton as the deadline nears," Jones wrote.
With players such as DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams flying off the board, the Steelers have their back against the wall in their search for a receiver to pair with George Pickens.
Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is perhaps the highest profile name still available, and while Pittsburgh has registered interest in him, it's no sure thing that it will be able to close the deal or that Los Angeles will part ways with him.
As a result, the Steelers may need to lower their sights. The New York Jets' Mike Williams is a tantalizing alternative given his size (6'4") and prior production (4,996 career receiving yards), though his track record of injury issues at 30-year-old may shy interested parties away from acquiring him.
With that in mind, Slayton may make the most sense of any remaining Steelers target. The 27-year-old has played at least 16 games in three of his last four seasons while posting no less than 724 receiving yards over any full campaign during his six-year career.
In six contests this season, Slayton has recorded 312 yards and a touchdown on 25 receptions.
Though he regularly mixes in some snaps from the slot, Slayton primarily lines up on the outside as a deep threat who has become more polished with experience. The most notable negative within his game is his propensity for drops, as he's recorded six all ready this season and 32 for his career.
Slayton still hasn't had his talents completely unlocked, however, as he's exclusively performed within a Giants offense that struggles mightily to push the ball down the field and open the passing game up. It wouldn't take significant draft capital to pry him away, and if Pittsburgh were to take their chances on him, it may just get away with a steal by finally allowing him to thrive in a better all-around situation.
