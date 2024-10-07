Steelers' T.J. Watt Makes NFL History
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt has become the second-fastest player in NFL history to reach the 100-sack plateau.
On the final play of the first quarter in the Steelers' Week 5 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Watt beat right tackle Terence Steele around the corner and got to Dak Prescott along with Nick Herbig. The pass rush duo combined for a strip sack, which Herbig fell on at Pittsburgh's own 20-yard line.
Watt is the first Steeler to ever accomplish the feat. He reached the mark in the 109th contest of his career, several ahead of DeMarcus Ware, who previously had the stake to the claim as the second-quickest after doing so in 113 games.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White is the only player to tally 100 sacks quicker, as he did so in the 96th game of his career.
T.J. has also officially passed his brother J.J., who arrived at 100 sacks in November of 2020 as a member of the Houston Texans after appearing in 120 contests.
Watt became Pittsburgh's all-time sacks leader during a Week 2 matchup with the Cleveland Browns in 2023, passing James Harrison. He currently sits ahead of teammate Cameron Heyward, who has also eclipsed Harrison's mark and is in second with 82.5.
Watt is one of the most decorated players in Steelers history at just 29-years-old. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is a four-time first-team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and three-time winner of the Deacon Jones Award, which is given to the player who leads the league in sacks during a given year.
He is also tied with former New York Giants great Michael Strahan for the most sacks in a single season in NFL history at 22.5, having done so in '21.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!